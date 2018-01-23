Fully booked for popular day-early Aus Day event

Boni moved to Bauple when she was 12 and started with the Herald in 1991. Over the years, she’s worked her way up from secretary to editor.

VOLUNTEERS and staff of the Maryborough Neighbourhood Centre will be flying the flag, celebrating all things Aussie at the Have a Cuppa at the Centre Part II on Thursday.

Centre manager Gay Cayabyab said the pre-Australia Day event has been hosted by the centre for more than 10 years.

"This is our first event for the year and we invite everyone along to enjoy the tastes and sounds of Australia - especially our newest community members," she said.

"This same theme last year proved to be very popular and well attended, so we are having an encore and doing it again this year from 10 this morning.

"The day will showcase delectable Australian favourites such as pavlovas, lamingtons, scones, sticky date pudding and many more but more importantly the day will promote a sense of community.

"Our goal is to highlight unity, togetherness and celebrate what is great about this beautiful country of ours. A sort of thanksgiving for the many blessings that we all enjoy as Australians."

Maryborough Neighbourhood Centre - Join Jean Chilton, Paula Fordham, Gay Cayabyab and Cathy Dunn for 'Have a Cuppa @ the Centre Part 2' as they celebrate Australia Day, one day early. Valerie Horton

Lined up for this year's event will be popular music videos of famous Australian artists and short films about Australian ways and culture.

"This year we are very fortunate to have the support of the Lioness Club of Maryborough, who will assist with entertainment," Ms Cayabyab said.

"There will be raffle prizes but most importantly there will be a lot of fun, music, dancing and great friendship.

"The event is so popular it is now fully booked, we are sorry if you missed out but there is always next year."

DETAILS

The Maryborough Neighbourhood Centre, 25 Ellena St, will hold its Australia Day luncheon Thursday, January 25, from 10am-noon.

For more information, phone centre reception on 4121 2141 or email reception@maryboroughnc.org.