Fully furnished Esplanade unit up for rent
THESE tidy air-conditioned two bedroom units on the Esplanade in Scarness are a must see.
Especially with seaviews from four of the units.
They are close to shops, restaurants and transport.
There is an open plan kitchen/dining/living area with two bedrooms.
The main bedroom boasts a double bed with built in robe, second bedroom with two single beds.
There us a laundry with own washing, bathroom with shower and separate toilet.
There is one car spot available per unit. No pets allowed. Please call the office to arrange a viewing.
PROPERTY DETAILS
Address: 368 Esplsanade, Scarness.
Rent: $300 per week.
Bond: $1200.
Bed: 2
Bath: 1
Car: 1