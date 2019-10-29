Fully furnished Esplanade unit up for rent

THESE tidy air-conditioned two bedroom units on the Esplanade in Scarness are a must see.

Especially with seaviews from four of the units.

They are close to shops, restaurants and transport.

FOR RENT: 368 Esplanade, Scarness.

There is an open plan kitchen/dining/living area with two bedrooms.

The main bedroom boasts a double bed with built in robe, second bedroom with two single beds.

There us a laundry with own washing, bathroom with shower and separate toilet.

There is one car spot available per unit. No pets allowed. Please call the office to arrange a viewing.

PROPERTY DETAILS

Address: 368 Esplsanade, Scarness.

Rent: $300 per week.

Bond: $1200.

Bed: 2

Bath: 1

Car: 1