Spending last year at Maryborough Central School while his brother settled into prep, now preppie Jordan King, 4, can't wait to play with all the puzzles again. Boni Holmes

MARYBOROUGH Central State School principal Lee Lilburne said she loved the first day back at school.

"I love seeing the preps come in so naive and excited but at the same time a bit worried and then seeing their growth in the first few weeks," Ms Lilburne said.

Fully prepped for first day: Maryborough Central State School welcomes its prep students for the first day back

Gemma Gala said her four-year-old son Pala Morea was happy to get to school.

"I think I'll be the one with the tears," Ms Gala said.

Pala said he had been ready for weeks.

"I tried on my uniform weeks ago," he said.

"I want to meet some new friends to invite to my party."

Four-year-old preppie at Maryborough Central State School, Pala Morea, wants to make new friends to invite to his birthday party. Boni Holmes

Pala wasn't the only prep up early and excited to attend.

Honey King said her son Jordan has been prepared for weeks.

"I can't see there will be any tears today," Ms King said.

"Jordan has been turning up in my bedroom every morning at six o'clock with his school bag asking if today was the day."

Jordan already knows about the puzzles in the prep room as his brother was a preppie last year.

He said he was excited to play in the playground and to do all of his puzzles.

Elizabeth Evans dad, Brenden said there had already been tears for his youngest child.

"This is her first year and it's all new," Mr Evans said.

"I did find it difficult to find school equipment - but we are fully prepared."

Youngest of the Evans family, Elizabeth, 4, had already tried her uniform on the night before starting her first day of prep at Maryborough Central State School. Boni Holmes

Elizabeth, 4, said she was excited to do some painting.

The night before the big day, she had already paraded in her new uniform and met her teacher last week.

"The first thing I want to do is go to the library and read books."

Hayleigh Kelly dropped off her youngest child, Danika Douglas, to her first day at prep.

"There will definitely be tears, probably not from Danika but from me," Ms Kelly said.

Danika Douglas, 4 can't wait to make a beautiful butterfly out of playdough on her first day as a preppie at Maryborough Central State School. Boni Holmes

The four-year-old said the first thing she would like to do was play with the playdough.

"I want to learn about playdough and make a beautiful butterfly."

The young preppie said she had already tried on her uniform before the big day.

"I was prepped."