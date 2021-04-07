Fun and free: How Coast is celebrating Youth Week

To celebrate our region’s youth, aged from 12 to 25 years, the Fraser Coast Regional Council has some huge days planned ahead. And, it’s all free! Find out what you can get involved in and how.

To celebrate our region’s youth, aged from 12 to 25 years, the Fraser Coast Regional Council has some huge days planned ahead. And, it’s all free! Find out what you can get involved in and how.

Our youth, the future leaders and sons and daughters of locals across the coast.

It’s time we celebrate those aged 12 to 25, and what they bring to our community.

And, it’s all happening during Youth Week on the Fraser Coast, with some of the celebratory events including a colour run and skate party.

Movies will be playing, on Monday, April 12, with free popcorn available as a bonus! Picture: Evan Morgan

Kicking off the annual celebration from Monday, April 12, anyone between the ages of 12 to 25 is invited to watch movies on the big screen, with free popcorn as a bonus, at the Brolga Theatre in Maryborough.

The animated comedy Spies in Disguise will be on screen at 2pm, while action comedy SuperIntelligence will start at 4pm.

Although free, movie tickets are limited, so head here to reserve your spot.

A colour run will be taking place, starting also from the Brolga Theatre on Monday, April 12. Picture: Chris Kidd

If movies aren’t your thing, you can get some fresh air and exercise with a Colour Run, also being held at the Brolga Theatre, heading through Queens Park and Portside.

The adventures continue on Thursday, April 15, with the Pialba Youth Precinct preparing for a big afternoon.

Another Colour Run will start at SkateSide, 284 the Esplanade in Pialba.

This will continue to Purple Park, on the corner of Beach Road and the Esplanade, before heading back jogging along the waterfront.

Pialba Youth Precinct skate park will also be holding a Colour Run event, and, a lot more.

A skate party including a live DJ and Red Frogs Board Riders will follow.

More happening on Thursday includes a beach touch carnival, inflatable activities and games, an Amazing-Race-style scavenger hunt, WetSide water slides, a barbecue and drinks.

Mayor George Seymour said the events were being held to celebrate positive contributions young people made to the Fraser Coast.

“Young people make invaluable contributions to our region and play a vital role in our community,” Cr Seymour said.

Visit here for more information.