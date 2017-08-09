Fun and frivolity for the over 50s at open day

ALL WELCOME: Dorothy Norman promotes activities on offer at Sixty and Better while staffing the stall at the Over 50s Lifestlye Expo on Friday.

THERE'S no reason for more mature Fraser Coast residents to sit at home lonely, says Hervey Bay Sixty and Better Healthy Ageing president Mark Westbrook.

Especially when the Torquay centre has about 30 different activities to choose from, ranging from tai chi, yoga and exercise to playing board games, cards and computer lessons.

Mr Westbrook said while the name stated Sixty and Better, all programs were designed for anyone over 50 in an effort to enhance well-being, health and social interaction in a safe and welcoming environment.

"It's a not-for-profit organisation that offers a range of activities for more mature members of the community," he said. "It's a great hub for people to get together and there's a wealth of experience here, too.

"People who are new to the area, if they join something like Sixty and Better, there's always someone who knows someone, like a hairdresser or dentist to recommend.

"It's good like that."

Anyone interested in joining can come along to the centre's open day on Friday, August 18..

"Come along and take the opportunity to see the many demonstrations and displays, view our facilities and find out more about the diverse range of classes, activities and interest groups that Sixty and Better has to offer," Mr Westbrook said.

A barbecue lunch and drinks will be available to purchase, as well as pre-loved treasures, books, handmade craft, patchwork and quilting items for sale on the day.

For information about Hervey Bay Sixty and Better, phone 4194 6781. Visit www.60andbetter herveybay.com.au.

