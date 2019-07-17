Fun and games at Village

DISCOVER how children played in the 14th century at Victory Village at Riverbend's Medieval Fayre next Sunday.

Victory Village at Riverbend owners Lord Terence Blake and Lady Tonya Osborne-Blake are inviting guests to their property to relax and partake in some old-world entertainment.

There will be team and individual opportunities to play Kubb, Klop, and Finska; school-yard favourites including hopscotch, marbles and quoits while others may prefer quieter games including chess, tic-tac-toe or pick-up-sticks.

Minstrel Steve Bryson said he was looking forward to the three-legged racing and egg and spoon races.

"It is a day for all ages and abilities," Minstrel Bryson said.

"The day allows Medieval Re-enactors, history buffs and enthusiasts, the opportunity to participate in olden games, tours of the property as well as time to wander our Village Market and enjoy Devonshire Tea hosted local Tiaro QCWA," Lord Blake said.

"Opening our property to the wider public allows others a break away from the busy, fast-forward lifestyles that many people endure in the 21st century.

Favourite displays including archery and combat will be included in the days program.

The Medieval Fayre will be held on Sunday, July 28 at Victory Village at Riverbend, 12 kilometres west of Tiaro.

The public is encouraged to dress medieval-style.

Phone 0499 343 007 or visit facebook.com/ victorycastle1 or victory-castle-at-river bend.com.

Entry is $5 for adults, $2 children.