Fun and new friendships all part of Dunga Derby event

FORMING STRONG FRIENDSHIPS: The Katastrophy Wives, (from left) Joy Beacham, Kerry Spencer, Gaye Cullen and Karlie Holloway, are taking part in this year's Dunga Derby.

FORMING STRONG FRIENDSHIPS: The Katastrophy Wives, (from left) Joy Beacham, Kerry Spencer, Gaye Cullen and Karlie Holloway, are taking part in this year's Dunga Derby. Alistair Brightman

FOR the all-women teams involved in this year's Dunga Derby it's a chance to raise funds for Fraser Coast families in need and celebrate their friendships.

Katastrophy Wives, made up by Kerry Spencer, Joy Beacham, Gaye Cullen and Karlie Holloway, have been entering the event since 2016.

"We decided to annoy our husbands by putting our own girls' team in the Dunga Derby," Ms Spencer said.

"Little did we know then just how much it would come to mean to us."

Ms Cullen said the group had raised more then $45,000 for Rally for a Cause.

"It feels so good to be able to do good," she said.

Ms Holloway said it was one of the most exhilarating things she'd ever done.

"I'd encourage ladies out there to join a team and have a go...this event is for anyone with an open heart and a sense of fun," she said.

The women from Ladies with Latitude made fast friends after working together at Latitude 25 for just eight months before forming their now-closeknit team.

Kylie Waldock, Linda Kadel and Jane Giuliano loved being part of the event and Ms Giuliano said the four days they spent together last year for Rally for a Cause had helped form strong friendships as the women supported one another.

"The highlight was winning Dungas-got-talent with another team," she said.

"We didn't even practice.

"But we had lots of laughs as we stepped outside our comfort zone and look what we achieved."

Birds of Prey, whose members include Priscilla Dullaway, Gail Ciavarella, Christine Jennings and Erika Martini, are newcomers to the event this year.

"Working at the hospital made me acutely aware of the impact trauma has on our local families," Ms Ciavarella said.

"Knowing that Rally for a Cause can help in the dark times and provide peace of mind for our local families pushed me to take part in this event."