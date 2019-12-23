Fun as families flock to festive CBD party

Maryborough CBD Christmas Street Party – (L) Elie Shield from Gin Gin and Zariha Chapman from Hervey Bay take a ride on the train. Photo: Alistair Brightman

Maryborough CBD Christmas Street Party – (L) Elie Shield from Gin Gin and Zariha Chapman from Hervey Bay take a ride on the train. Photo: Alistair Brightman

FAMILIES flocked to Maryborough’s Mary Christmas Street Party at the weekend to celebrate the season, go on rides and meet Santa and Mrs Claus.

Organiser Kylie Nitz said she had enjoyed seeing the kids have so much fun.

“It was just about being together,” she said.

“There were heaps of kids, and Santa is always a drawcard with kids.”

Santa and Mrs Claus arrived in style in a vintage car.

“Lot of lollies were given out,” Ms Nitz said.

“It was a fun event despite the heat.”

The heat meant the event’s ice cream-eating competition was a hit, while there was a pet parade and a pin-up and steam punk pageant.

With market stalls, plenty of food and performances from Soul City, Emma Newman and Just Us Duo, there was plenty of entertainment for those gathered.

For the kids, there was a jumping castle, bungee run, obstacle course and face painting.

“The rides were kept busy, South City was a blast,” Ms Nitz said.

The next street party will be the Eatster event, set to be held on April 4.

It will be held in Wharf St and Ms Nitz said after last year’s successful event, she was expecting a big crowd again.