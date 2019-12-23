Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maryborough CBD Christmas Street Party – (L) Elie Shield from Gin Gin and Zariha Chapman from Hervey Bay take a ride on the train. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Maryborough CBD Christmas Street Party – (L) Elie Shield from Gin Gin and Zariha Chapman from Hervey Bay take a ride on the train. Photo: Alistair Brightman
News

Fun as families flock to festive CBD party

Carlie Walker
23rd Dec 2019 6:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FAMILIES flocked to Maryborough’s Mary Christmas Street Party at the weekend to celebrate the season, go on rides and meet Santa and Mrs Claus.

Organiser Kylie Nitz said she had enjoyed seeing the kids have so much fun.

“It was just about being together,” she said.

“There were heaps of kids, and Santa is always a drawcard with kids.”

Santa and Mrs Claus arrived in style in a vintage car.

“Lot of lollies were given out,” Ms Nitz said.

“It was a fun event despite the heat.”

The heat meant the event’s ice cream-eating competition was a hit, while there was a pet parade and a pin-up and steam punk pageant.

With market stalls, plenty of food and performances from Soul City, Emma Newman and Just Us Duo, there was plenty of entertainment for those gathered.

For the kids, there was a jumping castle, bungee run, obstacle course and face painting.

“The rides were kept busy, South City was a blast,” Ms Nitz said.

The next street party will be the Eatster event, set to be held on April 4.

It will be held in Wharf St and Ms Nitz said after last year’s successful event, she was expecting a big crowd again.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young surfer airlifted from island with 'spinal injuries'

        premium_icon Young surfer airlifted from island with 'spinal injuries'

        News Paramedics and the aeromedical team worked to stabilise an injured boy at the scene of a surfing accident.

        Christmas falls of 200mm predicted for southeast

        premium_icon Christmas falls of 200mm predicted for southeast

        Weather Wet Christmas as showers and storms forecast for SEQ

        Power bills set to plummet if proposal succeeds

        premium_icon Power bills set to plummet if proposal succeeds

        News Electricy changes could benefit householders' bank accounts.

        Coast the first to test new ticketing technology

        premium_icon Coast the first to test new ticketing technology

        News Customers would see a smaller, sleeker ticketing machine