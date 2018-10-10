Fun day out connects with kids

Maryborough's Carramar Community Kindergarten director and teacher Katie Johannesen invited (from left) Lani Dooley, 5, Noah Yeates, 4 and Mia Chambers, 5 to her stall for some fun play at the Connect Kids Carnival.

FREE fun was the connection for hundreds of Fraser Coast children who visited Maryborough's Queens Park.

Hosting their biggest Connect Kids Carnival to date Act For Kids program co-ordinator Angelita Healy said the day was all about the children.

"This is our fourth year and it gets bigger with every year," Angelita said.

"We have decided to hold the event during the school holidays which ensures more people turn up. We make the day all about children - a fun day out."

Angelita said the event, held last Thursday, was held during Child Protection Week and the theme was Protecting Children is Everybody's Business.

"All of the organisations that participated in the event were from all over the Fraser Coast," she said.

"Each stall has a little activity which keeps the kids occupied."

She said there were more organisations joining in on the event including AngliCare, Churches of Christ, Fraser Coast Libraries and Toy Library and Animal Magic.

Activities and entertainment included reading nursing rhymes, face painting, sensory activities, macaroni necklace making, petting zoo and puppet show, train rides, jumping castle, fine motor skills activities like working with playdough and puzzles and Zumba dancing.

Some stalls had free gift bags with water bottles, colour pencils and activities along with information where handed out.

Angelita said they received a $1000 grant and used donations received to ensure the event was free.