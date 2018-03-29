Fun events for families this Easter long weekend

FAMILY FUN: The Burrum Heads Easter Fishing Classic has more than $40,000 in prizes on offer.

HOOK a great catch this Easter long weekend and you could win a boat and trailer valued at more than $14,000.

The family-friendly Burrum Heads Easter Fishing Classic is here once again, with prizes worth more than $40,000.

Burrum Heads Amateur Fishing Club president Brad Dyson said they had catered for a 15-20percent increase on entries and crowd numbers this year.

Mr Dyson said the opening of the new two-lane boat ramp and parking area last year triggered a spike in contestants.

Mia Blum in her pretty Easter bonnet at last year's Toogoom Easter Fair. Valerie Horton

"It's a community, grass roots event put on for the community, by the community,” he said.

"Along with an outdoor movie night and plenty of prizes for youngsters, the clinics for kids on Saturday and Sunday provide information and activities to develop sustainable fishing practices, highlight the importance of recycling and raise awareness of environmental impacts on river systems.”

For those participating in the Poona Family Fishing Competition, the contest opens at midnight on Good Friday and continues through to Sunday.

Jill and Keith Fowlie with their 1959 and 1929 Morris Minors are in Hervey Bay for the Morris Register 21st National Meet. Alistair Brightman

Anglers finish the competition at 4pm on Sunday with the weigh-ins, draws, prize presentations and entertainment.

EVENTS ON DURING EASTER WEEKEND

POONA FISHING COMPETITION

When: Midnight Friday to 4pm on Sunday

Where: Registration at Poona Community Hall, 9 Snapper Dr, Poona

What: Fishing boundaries will be Great Sandy Strait from Kauri Creek in the south, to River Heads across to Ungowa in the north, including the Mary River.

For more information, visit burrumheadsfishing.com.au and poonacommunity.com.au.

EASTER FAIR

When: Friday, 8am-1pm

Where: Toogoom Hall on Toogoom Rd

What: The Toogoom and District Community Association will host free crafts and traditional Easter activities for children of all ages, including creating their own Easter bonnets, colouring activities in the craft shed, decorate cupcakes, and take part in the Easter egg hunt and novelty races.

Cost: Free

21ST MORRIS MEET

When and where: The group will meet on March 30 at Howard Park, Howard at 2pm. On March 31, they will be atat Hervey Bay Cultural Centre from 9am-2.30pm. On April 1, at Portside Parklands, Maryborough from 9.30am-2pm and April 2, they will be at Burrum Heads Bowls Club from 12.30pm-2pm.

What: An international contingent of Morris Minor enthusiasts are visiting the Fraser Coast this month for the 21st National Morris Register Rally.

SCARNESS PARK FUN

When: Saturday, 10am-3pm

Where: Scarness Park

What: Come along for a family fun Easter party. There will be plenty of activities for the kids, including Easter crafts and face painting, as well as raffles, market stalls, rides and entertainment. And, there will also be a special visit by the Easter bunny.

Cost: Free

SPEEDWAY EVENT

When: Saturday and Sunday, racing 4pm-10.30pm both days.

Where: Maryborough Speedway

What: Two nights of racing, featuring Super Sedan East Coast Classic and Queensland Speedcar Title.

Cost: Adults $30, students under 18 $25, and children under 12 free.

.