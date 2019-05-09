CHARITY: Fun fairy helps raise funds to beat kidney disease

EVERY week, Hervey Bay's Sandra Turner dresses up as a fairy and visits the city's dialysis wards to spread a bit of cheer.

"I give them chocolates, I'll do anything to make them laugh," she said.

She knows all too well what the patients are going through.

Born with one working kidney, she has battled health issues throughout her life.

At 16, the kidney that had never worked was removed and after the birth of her son, her other kidney started to go downhill.

Soon after, she was forced to go on dialysis.

But 10 months ago, Ms Turner got the phone call she had been hoping for.

She would be the recipient of a kidney from a donor she would never be able to meet and thank.

That kidney has completely changed her life.

"It's been the best 10 months of my life," she said.

Ms Turner hopes one day she will be able to meet the person's family so she can thank them for the gift she received.

On May 19, Hervey Bay's Big Red Kidney Walk will start from Scarness Park at 10am.

Participants will take part in a 5km walk during the event.

Ms Turner, an organiser for the event, encouraged people to get involved.

The cost of entry will be $15 and funds raised will go to the Kidney Health research centre.