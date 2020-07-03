’Fun police’: Why council’s cracking down on popular trend

Council staff were instructed not to interfere with the rock installations unless they present a risk to public safety.

THE council has apologised for being “the fun police” after knocking down cleverly built rock towers along the rock wall at Urangan.

Upset residents took to Facebook Friday afternoon to complain after council workers were scene destroying the towers.

Council replied to the complaints by saying “some of the rock pile builders were getting a little over zealous in their creativity” and therefore had created a safety issue on the public path.

“The Council has no concerns about small rock installations from an aesthetic, community and social inclusion perspective but some of the rock sculptures were almost a metre high, and others were stacked on to the concrete retaining wall which posed a danger to people passing by (especially children),” they said.

Despite accusations that fines had been issued council told the Chronicle no fines had been given to rock pile builders.