FUN RUN: Here's a classic way to spend Mother's Day

ELIZA Carige believes standing together during times of crisis will only make people stronger.

That's why the Hervey Bay mother-of-two is invested in making the annual Mother's Day Classic fun run and walk the best event it can be on Sunday, May 12.

The keen runner took over running the Australia-wide classic four years ago and has not only raised an average of about $8000 a year for the National Breast Cancer Foundation, but has carried on the tradition of bringing the community together on Mother's Day to support and remember those touched by breast cancer.

"It's really important for me to help the community and if there is people out there that do feel like they are alone, it's really important for me that people come together and help each other when they need it," Ms Carige said.

"We are there to show them that they are not alone, and that's why I do it.

"My family has been affected by cancer but not breast cancer as such; but it's such a moving morning where everyone comes together and it's like we're all friends in a way because we are all there for the exact same reason."

Ms Carige said there was always a great family atmosphere and sense of camaraderie between participants.

"There's just an amazing vibe. Everyone is just in a really high energy mood and there's an element of being proud - being proud to be a survivor, being proud for giving up your time to give back to somebody else. It's just a really lovely community feel of coming together."

She said one of the most valued traditions on the day was having entrants dress up in their best pink outfit - the nationally recognised colour for breast cancer support.

"One of the major elements of the event is that everyone is dressed up in pink," she said.

"People go to so much effort and it's just amazing.

Due to construction works at Seafront Oval, this year's event will be held at Scarness Park with about 450 entrants expected to take part in the 1km, 2km, 5km walk, 5km run.

There will also be a 100m children's dash.

Registration and bib pick ups will be held over two consecutive afternoons at the Hervey Bay Boat Club on Thursday, May 9, from 4pm-7pm and Friday, May 10, from 5pm-7pm.

Entrants can register on the morning from 7am.

The event will start with a Zumba warm-up at 8.30am.

Entry is $25 for adults, $10 for children. Entry is free for children under three. Find them on Facebook under Hervey Bay Mother's Day classic.