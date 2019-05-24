FRASER COAST SHOW: More fun to come at M'boro Showgrounds

Fraser Coast Show 2019 - slushie time for (L) Kolby and Dakota Joynson from Maryborough and Jada Marlow from Hervey Bay.

THE excitement of the Fraser Coast Show will continue today, with the Aussie FMX riders to perform again, along with the comedy duo the Crack Up Sisters.

The displays will be open to the crowds again, from show jumping to cooking, art and photography, fruit and vegetables and much more.

The Queensland Working Dog Trials will be held in the centre ring from 9am.

The antique tractor pull will again go ahead today.

Tonight one of the most anticipated events of the show will be held when the annual rodeo kicks off at 7pm.

This year Weller Rodeo Productions will take the helm at the event.

Dean Weller, heading up the rodeo, said it was sure to be a great night for riders and the crowd.

At 8pm there will be fireworks for the whole family, with the rodeo taking a short break at that time.