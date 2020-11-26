FUNDING: $7.7 million vital Bay road link to be delivered

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack has announced funding for a new road project.

THE $7.7 million link between Boundary Rd and Kawungan Way is about to be delivered.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the project was funded under the Roads of Strategic Importance initiative and was designed to deliver a range of key safety improvements.

"The new link will include a new signalised intersection at Grevillea Street and an upgraded, signalised intersection at Denmans Camp Road," Mr McCormack said.

"These upgrades will significantly reduce congestion, improve travel times and increase safety for motorists and cyclists.

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said the project formed part of the Hinkler Regional Deal.

"The Hinkler Regional Deal is a five-year commitment between the Australian Government, Bundaberg Regional Council and Fraser Coast Regional Council," Mr Pitt said.

"It's great to see different levels of government working together to benefit Queensland's regional communities.

"Projects like this will continue improving connectivity for tourism in Queensland, making Hervey Bay a safer and easier destination to travel to."

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said the project would also include on-road cycle lanes, road lighting, landscaping and drainage works.

"This project is an investment not only due to its safety and congestion-busting benefits, but since it will support nearly 90 jobs throughout construction," Cr Seymour said.

"Every single job we can provide through infrastructure projects means residents are better supported and more money is flowing through local businesses at a time when it is most needed."

The project is due to start mid-2021 and will be completed in late 2023, weather permitting.

The $21.7 million Urraween/Boundary Road extension project is jointly funded, with the Australian Government committing $7.7 million and Fraser Coast Regional Council $14 million.