$100,000 grant program for Fraser Coast sport groups open

FRASER Coast sporting groups can still apply for funding grants that assist in the growth of sporting facilities across the region, with the council's Sport and Recreation Capital Assistance Fund still open.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council's 2017/18 program aims to help sporting groups meet building capacity, as well as respond to council's aspirations in the corporate plan.

Organisations are invited to apply for up to $100,000 in funding to complete a project that will increase growth and engagement.

Applications close July 28.

To apply for the grant, complete the application form here and email it to grants@frasercoast.qld.gov.au.