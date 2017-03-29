Funding applications open for NAIDOC Week

It's a week to commemorate the achievements of Indigenous Australians and help give back to their culture, and planning for this year's NAIDOC celebrations are already underway.

Applications for the Coalition Government's $1.4 million grant funding round for NAIDOC Week 2017 are open for Wide Bay residents, with member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien stating this year was an important chance to look at the significance of Indigenous Australian culture.

The nationally recognised week runs from July 2-9.

"Through their languages, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture and history has been shared for generation upon generation, linking people to their land and to their water," he said.

"NAIDOC Week is an opportunity for all people in the Wide Bay to reflect on the importance of the enduring identity and cultures of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in Australia today and in our history."

The funding is part of a $1.9 million investment that indigenous affairs minister Nigel Scullion has committed to support NAIDOC celebrations this year.

Applications are open until April 27.

Details about the 2017 NAIDOC grants funding round are available on the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet website