Funding boost for Hinkler volunteers

TWENTY-TWO community groups and organisations in the Hinkler electorate will receive much needed funding boosts to support the work of local volunteers.

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said organisations throughout Hervey Bay, Childers, Woodgate and Bundaberg will receive a grant through the Volunteers Grant 2019-20 program.

"While the work of our volunteers may be unpaid it is not unrecognised. From fighting bushfires, delivering food to vulnerable Australians in isolation and helping out with weekend sport, they are all local champions," Mr Pitt said.

"Their contribution is vital to ensuring that we continue to support families, provide employment pathways for young people and strengthen community resilience.

"This funding will be used for new equipment including laptops and printers, defibrillators, CPR manikins, as well as training for volunteers like first aid and water safety."

Mr Pitt said the funding injection coincides with National Volunteer Week being celebrated this week.

"It's vital we acknowledge the important contribution of our local volunteers in the Hinkler electorate and I want to express my thanks to all volunteers."

Nationally, volunteering has an estimated annual economic and social contribution of $290 billion.

National Volunteer Week runs from May 18-24 and for more information about Volunteering Australia, go to volunteeringaustralia.org/update-on-national-volunteer-week-2020