Funding boost to assist local clubs

GRANTS: Local clubs struggling with the suspension of sport due to the pandemic received a boost with the announcement of successful grant applications.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said grants for 15 infrastructure and equipment projects for local sporting, recreation and community groups had been approved.

“This is a fantastic investment in the sporting clubs and community groups that have become an important part of our way of life in Maryborough,” Mr Saunders said.

“Whether it’s football, hockey, BMX or the Apex Club, round 103 of the Palaszczuk Government’s Gambling Community Benefit Fund is delivering the projects that make our community a great place to live, work and play.

“Some of the community infrastructure projects receiving grants will also support jobs of local tradies and suppliers while we work to reduce the risk of coronavirus in our region.

“I’m pleased to see the Granville Tigers get the funding they need for a grandstand after making an old dairy farm their home 40 years ago and $35,000 stadium extension for Tinana Hockey Club.

“The Gambling Community Benefit Fund is a program for communities by communities with grants allocated on merit by an independent panel.”

GCBF grant recipients can apply to extend their project’s acquittal date if affected by Covid-19 delays.