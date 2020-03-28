Funding boost to assist local clubs
GRANTS: Local clubs struggling with the suspension of sport due to the pandemic received a boost with the announcement of successful grant applications.
Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said grants for 15 infrastructure and equipment projects for local sporting, recreation and community groups had been approved.
“This is a fantastic investment in the sporting clubs and community groups that have become an important part of our way of life in Maryborough,” Mr Saunders said.
“Whether it’s football, hockey, BMX or the Apex Club, round 103 of the Palaszczuk Government’s Gambling Community Benefit Fund is delivering the projects that make our community a great place to live, work and play.
“Some of the community infrastructure projects receiving grants will also support jobs of local tradies and suppliers while we work to reduce the risk of coronavirus in our region.
“I’m pleased to see the Granville Tigers get the funding they need for a grandstand after making an old dairy farm their home 40 years ago and $35,000 stadium extension for Tinana Hockey Club.
“The Gambling Community Benefit Fund is a program for communities by communities with grants allocated on merit by an independent panel.”
GCBF grant recipients can apply to extend their project’s acquittal date if affected by Covid-19 delays.
- $24,955 for the Apex Club of Maryborough for new equipment and a trailer
- $27,825 for defibrillators and training at the Central Queensland BMX association
- $20,640 for tables and chairs at Doon Villa Bowls Club
- $28,385 for a dressing room shed at Doon Villa Football Club
- $34, 850 for Granville Football Club to build a grandstand and seating
- $7999 to buy a solar system for Maaroom Progress and Ratepayers’ Association
- $28,000 for Maryborough and District Rifle Club for a storage container and ride-on mower
- $14,989 for a timing gate system at Maryborough Amateur Athletics
- $30,000 to build an undercover area at Maryborough BMX Club
- $27,200 to extend the Maryborough Bowls Club roof
- $5125 for Maryborough Motorcyclists’ Club to buy a timing lap scoring system
- $3150 for tables at Sunbury State School P & C Association
- $4864 for a shipping container and garden equipment at SURF
- $8500 to help Tiaro State School P & C host a 150th anniversary event
- $35,000 to extend Tinana Hockey Club’s indoor stadium