FEDERAL FUNDING: Dozens of jobs in pipeline for Hervey Bay

MORE JOBS: Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt and Adam Robert from Consolidated Linen Services.

MORE JOBS: Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt and Adam Robert from Consolidated Linen Services. Cody Fox

DOZENS of jobs are set to be created after the Federal Government awarded funding to one of Hervey Bay's biggest employers.

Consolidated Linen received $475,000 as part of the Regional Jobs and Investment Packages program.

The business committed the same amount to upgrading and increasing its linen handling capacity.

Federal Minister for Hinkler Keith Pitt, who visited the business yesterday, said the upgrades would enable a 25 per cent increase in linen each week.

Consolidated Linen's managing director Adam Roberts said it was a family-owned company that started from scratch about 30 years ago.

"Here in Hervey Bay there are about 120 people employed," he said.

"With the help of the Federal Government and this grant we've been able to install a materials handling system which has allowed us to increase the capacity of our operation.

"That's already allowed us to employ another seven to eight people since it's opened since Christmas.

"Most excitingly we're probably in a position to employ another 20 to 30 people in the next year or two ahead."

Each day about 50 tonnes of laundry gets processed at the Hervey Bay business. That is the equivalent of about 70,000 sheets or 120,000 towels.

Eight jobs were also created during the construction period of the project, Mr Pitt said.

"With an ageing population and an increasing number of tourists visiting the area each year, the newly improved facility is set for a real workout, servicing hotels, aged and health care facilities and much more," Mr Pitt said.

Mr Pitt said the project meant more opportunity for the region.