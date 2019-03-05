$288m nursing home boost adds 4200 beds

BED numbers will be boosted in nursing homes by 11 per cent this year, giving elderly Queenslanders access to 4289 new places.

Federal Aged Care Minister Ken Wyatt will announce today $288 million in bonus funding to pay for the extra beds in Queensland.

The record funding will pay aged care homes $67,000 a year to care for each of the 1497 extra places in Brisbane and the 2792 in the rest of the state.

The Sunshine Coast has been given 514 extra places, with 572 more beds for the Gold Coast.

A quarter of the places will be reserved for the "financially or socially challenged'' - including the homeless, war veterans, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders and elderly gay or lesbian people.