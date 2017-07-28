Funding for Sports Precinct survives council vote

STATE FUNDING: A concept of the Sport Precinct, which was awarded $1.9million in funding by the State Government.

AN ATTEMPT to remove State Government funding from the controversial Sports Precinct was defeated in the Fraser Coast council meeting.

The Sports Precinct has been listed for $1.964 million in funding under the State Government's Works for Queensland project list, alongside 28 other projects across the region.

The funding narrowly survived a council vote on Wednesday, after an amended motion to remove the Sports Precinct funding from the list was raised by councillor Anne Maddern.

The $1.964 million for Section C of the Sports Precinct includes the installation of eight concrete netball courts, four football fields and two satellite clubhouses.

The Works for Queensland list for the Fraser Coast includes about $13.24 million for 29 projects across the region.

Councillor Anne Maddern, who moved the amendment, said the lack of a business plan for the Sports Precinct was a case of "putting the cart before the horse”.

She said it was about following a due process as an organisation.

"We follow a consistent process of doing a business plan (for a project) and doing it up further from there,” Cr Maddern said at the meeting.

But deputy mayor George Seymour said he was "flabbergasted” to hear Cr Maddern talking about removing "sporting facilities for children” on the Fraser Coast.

"Is that what we've come to? We want to move a motion to take out courts for children to play netball?” Cr Seymour said.

"If people want to talk about picking and choosing from this list, let's hear it, this will really show people's priorities.”

The motion was defeated 4-6, with councillors Chris Loft, Anne Maddern, James Hansen and Denis Chapman voting for the change. Councillor Rolf Light was absent from yesterday's meeting.

Cr Seymour said other projects on the list, including a proposed cafe for the Botanic Gardens and a new pathway for the Tinnanbar foreshore park, lacked business plans.

Early works on Sections A and B of the Sports Precinct have started, with earthmoving equipment moving into the Nikenbah site.