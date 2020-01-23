Funding gives eager athletes a sporting chance

Hervey Bay PCYC Tammy Sloan, Clinton Robertson and Acting Sergeant Leigh Nancarrow encouraged residents eligible for state governments criteria of Fair Play vouchers to apply for them. Photo: Cody Fox

Hervey Bay PCYC Tammy Sloan, Clinton Robertson and Acting Sergeant Leigh Nancarrow encouraged residents eligible for state governments criteria of Fair Play vouchers to apply for them. Photo: Cody Fox

HERVEY Bay PCYC is out to make sure young residents get a sporting chance.

The organisation is a registered provider for the State Government’s Fair Play voucher program.

Activities co-ordinator Clinton Robertson encouraged youth and parents to see if they are eligible for the cost-saving vouchers.

“There are so many sporting activities to do at PCYC and these vouchers will help parents with the financial cost of enrolling their children into them,” he said.

“The vouchers are not just for PCYC but for other organisations who are registered providers.”

Round two of the Fair Play program started this week in time for the start of the school year.

The $150 vouchers are designed to help young people join a local club, pay registration and membership fees.

“The people who use these vouchers are very grateful for the opportunity to get their children into some sport and play it with their friends,” Mr Robertson said.

“It’s a very popular program and there will be a lot people applying for it so you might have to be patient at first when registering for it.”

The Fair Play vouchers are available to Queenslanders aged five to 17.

Applicants or their caregivers must hold a valid Department of Human Services Health Care Card or Pensioner Concession Card with the child’s name on it.

For more information visit qld.gov.au/recreation/sports/funding/fairplay/apply.