Funding grants another 3 years for Taylor St legal staff

IT'S a funding boost that has given the Taylor Street Community Legal Service another three years on the books.

But in the meantime, the team is overjoyed at the announcement.

A total of $1.3 million was committed to the service by the State Government after fears the legal service would have to cut staff following the Federal Government scaling back the funding of community legal services across Queensland by $2 million.

Chief executive of TSCLS Tanya Stevenson said it came as wonderful news to know their work could continue.

"We would have had staff lose their jobs, and clients would have faced longer wait times for the service,” she said.

"Because of the funding, we're one of the few regions that didn't receive the cut, because of the need for the service in the area.

"After three years, we'll have to revisit the contract and see what happens.

"This is basically a lifeline we've been thrown.”

Funding for community legal centres under the National Partnership Agreement on Legal Assistance was dropped by $12.1 million for centres across the nation - which prompted a fierce response from Queensland Attorney-General Y'vette D'Ath on how the proposed cuts would impact Queensland services.

But both federal members stated the funding had actually increased, with member for Hinkler Keith Pitt stating there had been a 150% increase in funding from 2010-11 to 2016-17.

Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien said the funding for the Taylor St service had increased by more than $11,000 since 2016, and stated the Coalition was delivering $16.5 million directly to legal services as part of a $200 million investment to stop family violence.