Funding injection for M'boro CBD revitalisation

IMPROVED footpaths, heritage displays and public artworks are coming to the Heritage City after the state government kicked in about 35 per cent of the total costs of the CBD's revitalisation project.

Eight jobs are expected to be created when Maryborough undergoes a makeover off the back of $921,960 funding through round four of the Building our Regions program.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council is contributing $1,572,534 of the $2,494,494 project aimed at bringing more dollars into the city's hub.

Fraser Coast Regional Council mayor George Seymour said this latest upgrade would reactivate the city centre.

"Upgrading vital elements such as footpaths and shop fronts ensures our city centre makes a good first impression, which we hope motivates people to spend more time in our region," Mr Seymour said.

Maryborough CBD Revitalisation Project concept plan of Kent St. FCRC

"Maryborough is a great city for tourism, we are right on the side of the Bruce Highway, we are one of the best cities in the country to see Victorian and federation architecture.

"This is about showcasing what is special and unique about Maryborough. If our CBD isn't working then Maryborough isn't working.

"We want businesses to be thriving in the CBD, this contribution from the state government will make sure our CBD is lifted and we are making it a beautiful place to stop and visit."

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said it's crucial to draw local crowds back to the CBD and tap into tourist markets like "grey nomads" who use the council's nearby Stop and Shop RV bays.

"A promising proposal has also been made to link owners of vacant premises with entrepreneurs and artists," he said.

"This will allow emerging creatives in the region to trial a start-up business or a low-cost space to display and sell their products."

Minister for state development, manufacturing, infrastructure and planning Cameron Dick said the project would upgrade a section of Kent St and improve critical infrastructure to the CBD.

"The upgrade will create around eight jobs during construction and generate more job opportunities in the long-term," Mr Dick said.