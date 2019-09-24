Menu
TOP EVENT: Kalee Weller from Gundiah attempts to lift Steven Totivan's 85kg watermelon in the produce pavilion at the Fraser Coast Show.
FUNDING: One of Fraser Coast's biggest events gets boost

24th Sep 2019 4:02 PM
THE Fraser Coast Show has received a funding boost from the State Government - and it will pay for a lot of fairy floss.

Almost $38,000 has been given to the Fraser Coast Agricultural Show Society to provide support for the operational costs associated with the event, as well as the construction and maintenance of infrastructure at the show grounds.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said it was important to recognise that shows provide a real boost to the local economy.

"I have the utmost respect for the show societies and associations that bring so much joy to our communities," Mr Saunders said.

"They do a sensational job, often with the tightest of budgets.

"With a history of 150 years the Fraser Coast Show has grown and changed over time, still being one of our region's most celebrated events."

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the importance of a community's agricultural show went beyond a day of family fun.

"There's no doubt, the ag show provides a moment of magic, excitement and utter enjoyment for kids of all ages, but it also provides vital economic and social benefits," Mr Hinchliffe said.

"For many Queenslanders, particularly in our remote areas, the show may be the only time of year when a region truly connects and comes together to share, compete and compare, and feel that wonderful sense of community.

"It also provides a terrific opportunity for residents to showcase their produce, livestock and creativity.

bruce saunders fcevent fraser coast show maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

