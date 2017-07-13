Funding stripped to vital domestic violence service

Community to the rescue after mum's windscreen is smashed

DOMESTIC violence victims in regional and remote Queensland will be cut off from vital support with confirmation the Palaszczuk Government has stripped future funding to the Women's Legal Services hotline.

The hotline run by the Women's Legal Service provides invaluable legal support and advice to vulnerable women across Queensland, particularly women seeking help in life-threatening situations.

Yet there has not been even a whisper from Labor MPs across Queensland - not one plea to Attorney-General Yvette D'ath to maintain this vital service.

This is a Labor government that is happy to give $600,000 to the Environmental Defenders Office, who do nothing but run interference on important job generating projects, but can't find a fraction of that funding to help some of the most vulnarable victims of domestic violence.

13,000 calls for service every year will go unanswered because of the Palaszczuk Government's cuts to this vital service.

I recently wrote to Labor's Ms D'ath imploring her to re-consider the cuts, yet she has refused to budge.

Domestic violence is not isolated to South East Queensland - women and children across the length and breadth of Queensland deserve to get the same support as anybody else.

Local Labor MPs should hang their heads in shame for sitting idly by and letting this terrible situation unfold.

In government, the LNP continued funding to this important service, and provided extra money in 2014.

It's only the LNP that will provide safe and liveable communities across Queensland.

-ROS BATES, LNP Shadow Minister for the Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence.