Funding to bring more events to Fraser Coast

WELCOME NEWS: Enzo's on the Beach staff member Dylan Pickering with customers Natalie Alexander and Abe Arends. Alistair Brightman

THE development of a five-year plan aimed at bringing more events and tourists to the region has received funding from the federal government.

The $20,000 grant, provided to Fraser Coast Regional Council, will fund the project, which is aimed at maximising community participation, guiding future investment decisions and identifying economic and social opportunities for the Fraser Coast.

Enzo Andreuzzi, owner of Enzo's on the Beach on Hervey Bay's foreshore, welcomed the news yesterday.

He said the council needed to focus on bringing events to the region during the quieter tourism periods, such as February and November, rather than during school holidays, when events and tourists were plentiful.

He said even if tourists didn't dine out every day they would still need to visit supermarkets and other businesses.

"All around, it's great for the region,” he said.

Virginia Brigden, who has worked in Hervey Bay's tourism industry for 20 years, said she hoped the funds would go towards promoting the area as well as planning.

"As tourism operators you want to see bang for your buck,” she said.

"Accommodation wants to see bums in beds, we want to see people coming here to do things.”

Bringing more events to the region is the focus of the Fraser Coast Events Strategy 2019-2023.

The strategic plan, to be developed in consultation with stakeholders including Fraser Coast Tourism and Events, will guide the planning and delivery of events across the region to build community participation and investment in facilities.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said the region wanted to attract as many tourists as possible.

"The more people we can encourage here the better, as visitors need somewhere to sleep, eat and shop while they are exploring our beautiful region,” he said.

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said events brought the community together.

"They are also an economic opportunity that helps bolster the regional economy,” he said.

"We have fantastic facilities across the region such as the Maryborough Showgrounds and Equestrian Centre, the Brolga and cultural spaces, the Fraser Coast Sport and Recreation Precinct as well as a multitude of sports fields, parks and open spaces and private venues that are used to host events.”