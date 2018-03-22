Funding to take our youths off the street

THEY say money can't buy happiness but $1million could very well give homeless youths the support they need to get their lives back on track.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt on Thursday announced the Coalition Government would provide $1,025,458 to Reconnect Fraser Coast, and arm of the Hervey bay Neighbourhood Centre, in a bid to tackle the rising number of homeless youths in the region.

Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre president Kirsti Kee said in 2017, Reconnect worked with about 100 young people in troubling circumstances but the number had risen to 130 this year.

"If they don't have somewhere to live, they don't have family connections so there are social issues,” she said.

"They're often not attending school so there's work we can do to connect them with school and their families and just bring them back into our society so they can continue a very wholesome and positive life.”

Mr Pitt said the funding would assist the service to help youths aged 12-18 who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

"I think this is fantastic news that we can provide funding for support services for people who find themselves in a difficult position,” he said.

"But, of course, it is challenging to address those and that base cause to try and have no one in this area who is homeless.”

If you need assistance, head to www.dss.gov.au for information.