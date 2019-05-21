Fundraiser for local junior swimmer to race at nationals

READY TO RACE: Swimmer Keith Ashcroft with coach Caleb Ryan preparing for the School Sports Australia swimming championships to be held in Melbourne.

READY TO RACE: Swimmer Keith Ashcroft with coach Caleb Ryan preparing for the School Sports Australia swimming championships to be held in Melbourne. Alistair Brightman

SWIMMING: The financial struggle to send a promising athlete to national competitions has struck at yet another Wide Bay family.

The Ashcroft family are busily attempting to raise funds to send their son Keith to the School Sports Australia swimming championships in Melbourne in July.

He is the only swimmer from Hervey Bay to be selected.

At the recent State Schools swimming Championship Keith won five Gold and a Silver medal in the 13 years age group and gained automatic selection to the team.

He will be swimming the 50 and 100 metre freestyle.

Although he has swum qualifying times in other events he cannot race due to age requirements.

Keith doesn't turn 13 until November this year.

Travel, accommodation, levy and uniform coasts are a huge financial burden upon a family and the Ashcroft's are appealing for help.

Coach Caleb Ryan is planning to attend these championships with Keith to mentor and coach him.

"Keith has a great mind-set and attitude,” Ryan said.

"His racing maturity is amazing for someone his age.”

Ryan is not a full-time coach and as such is only employed on an hourly basis by the local council.

Keith has been selected in the Queensland Schools team.

Last year he represented Queensland in Hobart, coming away with five Gold and three Silver medals.

The young swimmer also won male athlete of the year at the 2018 Fraser Coast Council Sports Star Awards.

The Ashcroft family is taking the initiative and is holding a fund-raiser to assist with the costs.

Next Saturday Keith will swim a lap of the fifty metre pool for each donation he can raise.

If you want to help you can do it with either an up-front donation or by nominating an agreed amount of 50c, $1, $2 or $5 per lap.

The money raised will go towards travel, accommodation, uniform, team levy expenses for both Keith and Caleb.

For details on how you can assist Keith and his fund-raising efforts go to the Hervey Bay swimming club Facebook page for details.