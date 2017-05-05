26°
Fundraiser this weekend to help family of Tiaro crash victims

Eliza Wheeler
| 5th May 2017 10:40 AM
IN MEMORY: A fundraiser will be held this Sunday fort he family of Sarah (L) and Daniel (far right) Walker who lost their lives in a crash south of Maryborough at Easter 2017.
IN MEMORY: A fundraiser will be held this Sunday fort he family of Sarah (L) and Daniel (far right) Walker who lost their lives in a crash south of Maryborough at Easter 2017. Contributed

FRIENDS of the Walker family, who lost a brother and sister in a tragic crash near Tiaro over Easter, will be hosting a fundraiser in Childers this weekend.

The day has been organised by Wide Bay photographer Sue Anderson and family friend Lena Mannerstrale.

The funds will go towards 30-year-old Sarah and 22-year-old Daniel's funeral costs and help to cover medical bills for 14-year-old Sam, who was critically injured in the Bruce Hwy crash.

The fundraiser will be held on Sunday at Vinter's Secret Vinyard in Childers from 10am to 3pm and will include live entertainment, a barbeque and raffles with prizes donated by businesses in the region.

A GoFundMe page created by Ms Mannerstrale has raised more than $20,000 for the family.

But Ms Anderson said she wanted to do more.

"All of our family knows the Walkers, my son Nick went to school with Sarah and they lived together in Gladstone and were best friends,” Ms Anderson said.

"I gave to the GoFundMe but it wasn't enough. We were just lost.”

IN MEMORY: Daniel Walker, 22, was tragically killed in a crash south of Tiaro at Easter.
IN MEMORY: Daniel Walker, 22, was tragically killed in a crash south of Tiaro at Easter. Contributed

The photographer came up with the idea of hosting photo-shoots, with the money raised to go to the Walkers, and businesses across the Wide Bay started to chip in to put together the entire event.

"The community of Childers has really come to the support of Kerri (Sarah and Daniel's mother) and the whole family,” she said.

"I just hope she know that she is supported, and people from all over Queensland are here for her and all the Walkers.”

Ms Mannerstrale said the Walker family had been waiting to hold funeral for the siblings because they wanted Sam to be well enough to attend if he felt ready.

"Sam's recovery has been absolutely incredible,” Ms Mannerstrale said.

"He was in a critical condition when he was airlifted and now he's out of ICU and able to get up and about.

"He's got a very long road ahead of him, though.”

IN MEMORY: Sarah Walker, 30, lost her life in a horrofic crash near Tiaro on the Bruce Hwy.
IN MEMORY: Sarah Walker, 30, lost her life in a horrofic crash near Tiaro on the Bruce Hwy. Contributed

Ms Mannerstrale said she hoped Sunday's event would draw a large crowd in support of the Walker family.

"Sue has done an amazing job organising,” she said.

"We just want people to register to the event as soon as possible so we can cater for the numbers.”

To register, go to the "Fundraiser for the family of Sarah and Daniel Walker” Facebook event.

