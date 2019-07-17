Funds make short work of fields

Maryborough Football president Robert Denman (pictured) ready to try out the new Toro Z Master 3000 series mower which was purchased with extra funding from Councillor Daniel Sanderson and huge discounts from The Bike and Brew owner Shane Muller.

MARYBOROUGH Football has scored after receiving support to purchase a much needed mower.

Still short of funds from canteen sales and registration fees, Councillor Daniel Sanderson and Bike and Brews owner Shane Muller came to the party.

Sanderson used $7500 of his discretionary funds and Shane knocked off thousands to ensure the sporting body got their mower.

Maryborough Football president Robert Denman said it was going to be a huge help.

With growing season coming up mowing would need to be done every week if not more.

"This will help the ladies who push mow," Mr Denman said.

Granville father, Mr Muller said the boys had played for the local soccer team.

"Rob has always been a great guy for the sport and we really wanted to support both Rob and the local club," Mr Muller said.

"Luckily we can supply a product that ticks all the boxes for them.

"By myself and the local council chipping in, they were able to buy a machine that will assist in making Rob and his helpers' job a lot easier for many years to come."

Cr Sanderson said he was more than happy to help out and congratulated all the groups and volunteers who worked so hard to provide opportunities and facilities to play sport in our local community.

"As a past president of Football Maryborough and someone who has played soccer in Maryborough most of my life, I know how many families use our local facilities and how important it is to keep the fields well maintained," Cr Sanderson said.

"Playing sport brings people together and is a great way to be active and stay healthy, and I have many fond memories of my time playing soccer in Maryborough."

The new Toro Z Master 3000 series can cut tight corners unlike the one used on the fields.

He said having the two mowers would not only cut time but would be a great back-up.

Robert has been involved with football for 35 years and is Tinana Football's director of coaching.

"All monies raised go back into upgrading the facilities and keeping them up to standards for the people."

In the last few years they have spend $25,000 on a bitumen road into the complex and $35,000 to fence the grounds which also stops kangaroos coming in.