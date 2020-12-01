Menu
Burrum River's Sharlene Urosevic was critically injured in a crash at Iveragh.
News

Funds being raised after teen critically injured in crash

Carlie Walker
1st Dec 2020 6:00 PM
FUNDS are being raised to help the family of a Fraser Coast graduate who was critically injured in a crash on November 21.

Sharlene Urosevic, from Burrum River, was a passenger in the crash that happened at Iveragh.

The 18-year-old Riverside Christian College graduate was taken to hospital in Gladstone before being transferred to Brisbane Royal and Women's Hospital.

A Go Fund Me page, started by Natasha Smith, has raised almost $2000 to support the family while they remain by Sharlene's side, with a target of $10,000.

"The family has let me know that there are many people who have been seeking to help support them during this time," Ms Smith wrote in the post.

"My hope is that this page will allow for a meaningful way to do that, where we can show our love and support, while assisting with costs and regular household bills to give them one less thing to worry about during this most difficult time."

To make a donation, click here.

burrum river fccrash go fund me teen
