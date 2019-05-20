Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Chris Lilley, Cassie Hicks, Cassie Anderson and Jane Negus from Maryborough.
Chris Lilley, Cassie Hicks, Cassie Anderson and Jane Negus from Maryborough. Alistair Brightman
News

CHARITY EVENT: Funds raised in fight against kidney disease

Carlie Walker
by
20th May 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN the entertainment planned for the Big Red Kidney Walk was forced to cancel yesterday, organiser Sandra Turner was panicking.

But a group of buskers travelling from the Gold Coast found out what had happened and put their hands up to perform.

One of the members of the group called The Decafs had lost his brother to kidney disease and was keen to lend a helping hand.

"I almost cried," Ms Turner said.

"I'm just gobsmacked, it's beautiful."

The community came together to raise almost $1000 in the fight against kidney disease at the Scarness event, with Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen cutting the ribbon and handing out certificates.

More Stories

charity funds hervey bay kidney disease
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    ELECTION: Hinkler candidate thanks supporters after loss

    premium_icon ELECTION: Hinkler candidate thanks supporters after loss

    News Labor candidate for Hinkler Richard Pascoe has thanked his team for their support after failing to win office on Saturday.

    Son tells Wide Bay candidate he's still hero, win or lose

    premium_icon Son tells Wide Bay candidate he's still hero, win or lose

    News The Labor candidate for Wide Bay had a simple response.

    RETIREE REVOLT: Region's role in returning Coalition

    premium_icon RETIREE REVOLT: Region's role in returning Coalition

    News It was people like the Harrises who helped make it happen.

    Hinkler win is 'a win for common sense': Pitt

    premium_icon Hinkler win is 'a win for common sense': Pitt

    News Mr Pitt has received a significant swing in this election