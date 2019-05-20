CHARITY EVENT: Funds raised in fight against kidney disease

WHEN the entertainment planned for the Big Red Kidney Walk was forced to cancel yesterday, organiser Sandra Turner was panicking.

But a group of buskers travelling from the Gold Coast found out what had happened and put their hands up to perform.

One of the members of the group called The Decafs had lost his brother to kidney disease and was keen to lend a helping hand.

"I almost cried," Ms Turner said.

"I'm just gobsmacked, it's beautiful."

The community came together to raise almost $1000 in the fight against kidney disease at the Scarness event, with Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen cutting the ribbon and handing out certificates.