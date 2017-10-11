29°
Community

Funds raised on Saturday will help Ronald McDonald House

Preview - McHappy Day at Maryborough. Manager Robbie Attenborough and Chloe Farrell asking for your support on McHappy Day.
Preview - McHappy Day at Maryborough. Manager Robbie Attenborough and Chloe Farrell asking for your support on McHappy Day. Alistair Brightman
Boni Holmes
by

TUCK into a Big Mac this Saturday and pledge your support with Maryborough's McDonald's to raise funds for sick children and their families.

McHappy Day is one of the largest national fundraisers for Ronald McDonald House Charities Australia and has been running for more than 25 years.

Last year they raised more than $3.95million to support families of seriously ill children.

When a child is diagnosed with a serious illness and specialist care is a long way from home, the Ronald McDonald House program provides vital accommodation helping preserve the family unit in the midst of physical, emotional and financial stress.

This year, McHappy Day will be held on Saturday, October 14.

"RMHC is our charity and helps sick kids and their families every day,” Maryborough McDonald's franchisee Tony Keenan said.

"On McHappy Day we donate $2 from every Big Mac sold directly to the charity.

"Also donations received in buckets, sale of helping hands and Ronald socks.”

Tony said it was a fun day with family entertainment.

"We encourage all to come along and join the fun,” he said.

"Every cent raised goes directly to the charity as all administrative costs are paid by us at McDonald's.

"We raised over over $10,000 just from the Maryborough restaurant last year and I'd like to thank our community for their generosity.”

HELP OUT

The various Ronald McDonald House Charities programs supported by McHappy Day include the 13 Ronald McDonald Houses across the country, the Ronald McDonald Learning Program, Ronald McDonald Family Retreat Program, Ronald McDonald Family Room Program and the RMHC Cord Blood Bank Program.

Topics:  fccommunity fcevents maryborough mcdonalds mchappy day ronald mcdonald house charities

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Police issue warm weather security warning

Police issue warm weather security warning

Police are warning residents not to leave windows and doors open in the warmer weather following a string of attempted break-ins.

Fraser Coast teacher listed in running for state-wide award

Fraser Coast Anglican College teacher Leanne Collins with year 3 student Nilima Guha.

FCAC's Leanne Collins is one of 21 finalists across the state.

BREAKING: Paramedics at scene of two-car crash in Bay

Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

Paramedics are at the scene of a two-car crash in Hervey Bay.

Attempted break-in, Scarness

FAILED ATTEMPT: A person attempted the break in earlier this month.

The attempt was made earlier this month.

Local Partners