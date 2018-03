Laura Conroy, 20, was killed in a single vehicle crash in Booral, Hervey Bay.

A FUNERAL date has been set to farewell a young Hervey Bay woman killed in a car crash on Friday, March 2.

Laura Jayne Conroy, 20, died in hospital on Saturday, March 3.

Her funeral will be held at Uniting Church, Pittsworth, 15 Briggs St at 1pm, Tuesday, March 13.

Laura was the daughter of Anne and Greg Bellert and much loved sister of Benn, Clinton, Stephanie and Phillip Conroy.

