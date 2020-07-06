Funeral for nurse slain in front of children to be streamed

Karen Gilliland, 42, was allegedly stabbed to death in her Brae Street, The Range, Rockhampton home on Tuesday, 23 June, 2020.

THE funeral of a nurse, allegedly killed by her estranged husband in front of her children, will be live streamed as people from across the state come together to mourn.

Former Hervey Bay woman Karen Gilliland, a 42-year-old mother of three, was allegedly stabbed multiple times in her Brae Street home in The Range, Rockhampton.

Nigel Gilliland, 45, has been charged with one count of domestic violence-related murder and entering with intent.

Mr Gilliland appeared in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court last week where he was remanded in custody to reappear on August 19.

The victim's Hervey Bay-based mother and stepfather, Cheryl and Nev O'Sullivan, and brother Bryan Cranston, travelled from the Fraser Coast to be with the children in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Bryan posted an update on the Go Fund Me page, which has raised almost $50,000 for Karen's children, Saul, 14, Lara, 11 and Jade, 6.

Mr O'Sullivan previously told the Chronicle Karen was a great mother and daughter.

"She was very loving and affectionate," Mr O'Sullivan said

"She was loved by her workmates."

Karen was the head of the Rockhampton Hospital's pathology unit and more recently, at the forefront of the region's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funeral will be live streamed from 10.20am on Tuesday.

To watch, click here.