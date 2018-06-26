Funerals in parks back on agenda

The option to host public funerals in Fraser Coast parklands will be back in council this week.

The option to host public funerals in Fraser Coast parklands will be back in council this week. Valerie Horton

FUNERALS and memorial services in public parks across the Fraser Coast could be another step closer to reality.

A report on suitable locations to host the ceremonies, previously approved in March, will be discussed by councillors at tomorrow's meeting.

If successful, the Fraser Coast Regional Council will call for public consultation with the community and industry leaders on the proposal before it moves to the next stage. Councillor Paul Truscott said the motion had drawn interest from the community and residents from other states asking if the suggestion could be passed on to other councils.

"I appreciate that some people could have concerns about the proposal, however I believe those concerns could be adequately addressed if a future policy is created by the council,” Cr Truscott said.

"This information will be consolidated into a report which will be brought back to a future Council meeting for consideration.

"At this stage a timeline has not been advised as to when this report will be returned.”

Here's some of the other agenda items up for discussion at tomorrow's meeting:

Maryborough All-Abilities Playground

The council will investigate other locations for an all-abilities playground for Maryborough after the previous site was deemed unsuitable.

It follows a motion carried at an ordinary meeting in March to construct the park near the Tinana Hall.

PARK PLANS: The original location for the Maryborough All-Abilities playground near the Tinana Hall, which has been deemed unsuitable due to being flood-prone. Blake Antrobus

Councillors Anne Maddern and Denis Chapman moved the motion.

Council documents reveal the designated site is unsuitable due to the area being flood prone, and a subsequent location in Anzac Park has been chosen as a suitable replacement.

Pialba skate park

The next stage of the planned Pialba skate park could go ahead depending on how the councillors vote on a motion about the project.

As part of the adopted Hervey Bay CBD Urban Renewal Master Plan, the existing skate park on Torquay Rd will be demolished and a larger skate park will be built on the Pialba Esplanade to replace it.

Design works are being undertaken on the new park.

Part of the development is funded under the State Government's Local Government Grants and Subsidies Program.

Fraser Coast drone strategy

Councillors will vote on a proposed drone strategy plan to be implemented between 2018 and 2023. The strategy details business plans for the drone industry within the region, including the establishment of a "one-stop shop” for drone-related activities and promote the area as a "hub” for drone activity.

Nikenbah crossing

A proposal to establish a new crossing at Nikenbah-Dundowran Rd, which if approved, would be built near the animal refuge to allow safer access to the neighbouring markets, will be before council tomorrow.