Council calls for feedback on public funerals

Works at Deception Bay cemetery have been put on hold. FILE PHOTO.

RESIDENTS will be asked for feedback on public funerals and memorial services being held in parks across the Fraser Coast after a motion was passed at Wednesday's council meeting.

Councillor Denis Chapman was the only councillor to oppose the motion, which carried with a 9-1 vote.

Under the controversial proposal, public memorial services with or without caskets would be allowed in the region's parks and gardens at the request of families.

Report to be prepared on public funerals: Councillor Paul Truscott talks about a motion to investigate suitable secluded locations for funeral companies to host memorial ceremonies.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council has developed a list of parks and reserves deemed suitable and will obtain feedback from funeral directors and the broader community.

Councillor Paul Truscott, who first proposed the idea, said it would be a first for the Fraser Coast.

"While the proposal would confine the services to select locations, we feel that everyone should be able to express their opinion," Cr Truscott said.

"We appreciate some people may be opposed to the idea, which is why we're going to call for public feedback."