Funny dunny to go to market

MARYBOROUGH’S “funny dunny” with angel wings is heading for the Sunday morning markets at the city hockey grounds this weekend.

Nan Ott, secretary of the Divine Dunnies committee aiming to turn the town hall green markets into a creative attraction, said the “Divine Dunny Angels” would be out again raising awareness of the campaign to raise $25,000 in community donations.

“We are having a wee bit of fun – it’s is a light-hearted project which is welcome in these challenging times but we have a serious aim to attract people to the city heart and ensure its vibrancy and sustainability.

Dunny Angels at the markets.

“Tourism is a large part of the solution. We also need the citizens reclaiming their asset and using it as a social centre. The Divine Dunnies will help add to what it already here.”

Mrs Ott said market-goers will be invited to throw a few dollars in the dunny, donated by Reece Plumbing. “If you lob notes into the loo you will be invited to take your pick of some bric a brac we will have on offer.”

Because of covid restrictions, most of the campaign is on-line, with citizens invited to make direct donations.

Community donations for the creative restoration of the Maryborough town hall green toilets reached $8534.05 at the end of last week.

The dunny fundraising mascot at the markets.

The Maryborough Progress Association Inc. committee is planning an ambitious project, estimated to cost about $80,000 to $100,000, to turn the jaded precinct at the side of the City Hall into the most outstanding public conveniences in Australia.

It wants to draw more curious tourists into the city to capitalise on the busy domestic tourism market as Australians travel in their own country during the pandemic.

Direct contributions can be made to: MCPAI Divine Dunnies BSB: 084-802 Acc: 26-083-1185. Details of your donation and how you wish to be acknowledged can be sent to mcpai.divinedunnies@gmail.com

DUNNY DOLLARS SO FAR

New donations

$200 PRD Real Estate Maryborough

$100 Adrian and Glenda Pitman

$100 Brad Shields

$100 Tom Hagan PRD Real Estate

$100 Greig and Trish Bolderrow

$15 Tina Warner

Major Sponsors

$3000 Wade Sawmill

$3000 Maryborough Quota Club

Previous donations

$500 Anon

$250 Betsy Clark

$200 John and Sue Bretz

$100 Kay White

$100 J. Pierpont

$100 Tony Bates

$100 “Dulcie”

$100 Jacqui Elson-Green

$100 Nan and Al Ott

$100 Nancy Bates

$69.05 Market donations

$50 Petrea and Rodney Bates

$50 TLC Kennels

$50 Murray Barnett Plumbers

$50 Darren Everard

Councillor discretionary funds (Daniel Sanderson, Phil Truscott, Paul Truscott, Denis Chapman, David Lee, Zane O’Keefe) $53,435.79. In-kind donations: Reece Plumbing.