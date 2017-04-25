Funnyman Strassman visiting Hervey Bay and Maryborough

THE hilarious David Strassman is headed to the Fraser Coast.



On Friday, May 6, Strassman will take to the stage at Hervey Bay RSL where, due to popular demand, he will perform back to back shows.



The first show will start at 7pm and the second show will start at 9.15pm.



Strassman will also perform at Maryborough's Brolga Theatre on May 6.



The show will start at 7pm.



His side-splitting comedy will include riotous antics from Ted E. Bare and Chuck Wood.



Herald as the artist who made ventriloquism hip again, his characters are a renegade band of puppets you wouldn't want to meet on a dark night.



To find out more, contact Hervey Bay RSL on 497 7444 or the Brolga Theatre on 4122 6060.

