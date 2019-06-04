Furry new friend arrives on all fours at M'boro State High

SHE may have a few more legs and be a bit furrier than the other students, but the newest face at Maryborough State High School has an important role to fill.

Angel, an 11-week-old labradoodle puppy, started her role as the school's new therapy dog yesterday.

Under the watchful eye of MSHS well-being coach Carol Gollschewsky, Angel will work with students who have behavioural issues or experience stress or anxiety.

She will visit the school three days a week for the remainder of 2019 while completing further therapy dog, puppy socialisation and obedience training.

Ms Gollschewsky said the program was already making progress for the school community in addition to current support programs for staff and students.

Maryborough State High School therapy dog - School wellbeing coach Carol Gollshewsky with the school's new therapy dog Angel. Cody Fox

MSHS principal Simon Done said any 21st century school should consider the well-being of its staff and students at the centre of all learning.

"If students and staff feel valued and developed they will be able to feel empowered to take on any challenge," Mr Done said.

Mr Done said Angel was chosen for her temperament, intelligence and her hypo-allergenic, non-moulting coat.