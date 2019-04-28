Furry new officer for M'boro prison

FOUR-year-old Dutch Shepard, Mayhem, is set to join Maryborough Correctional Centre's squad of six general duties dogs and three passive alert drug detection dogs.

CS Mayhem was part of a group of eight general duty dogs and their handlers who graduated from the Queensland Corrective Services Academy at a ceremony held last week.

Handler Shaun Templeton has worked with Mayhem since the course started on February 4 and will join him working at Maryborough.

A Queensland Corrective Services spokesman said all general duties dogs underwent an environmental, behavioural and veterinary assessment.

"Their number one priority is the safety and security of their colleagues and prisoners, and they work closely with our custodial correctional officers and emergency response teams to provide the highest security and response capability," he said.

"Their primary function is to respond to emergency situations and to provide support within our prisons.

"Incidents can and do occur.It is with their help that our officers can return home to their families each day, prisoners remain safely secured within our care and the community remains safe."