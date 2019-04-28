Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GRADUATE: CS Mayhem and his handler Shaun Templeton.
GRADUATE: CS Mayhem and his handler Shaun Templeton. Bernice Simpson
News

Furry new officer for M'boro prison

Jessica Lamb
by
28th Apr 2019 4:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR-year-old Dutch Shepard, Mayhem, is set to join Maryborough Correctional Centre's squad of six general duties dogs and three passive alert drug detection dogs.

CS Mayhem was part of a group of eight general duty dogs and their handlers who graduated from the Queensland Corrective Services Academy at a ceremony held last week.

Handler Shaun Templeton has worked with Mayhem since the course started on February 4 and will join him working at Maryborough.

A Queensland Corrective Services spokesman said all general duties dogs underwent an environmental, behavioural and veterinary assessment.

"Their number one priority is the safety and security of their colleagues and prisoners, and they work closely with our custodial correctional officers and emergency response teams to provide the highest security and response capability," he said.

"Their primary function is to respond to emergency situations and to provide support within our prisons.

"Incidents can and do occur.It is with their help that our officers can return home to their families each day, prisoners remain safely secured within our care and the community remains safe."

fccrime fcnews fraser coast general duties dog maryborough correctional centre queensland correctional services
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Easter fun continues at Torquay

    premium_icon GALLERY: Easter fun continues at Torquay

    News THE weather held out after rain forced the Torquay Progress Association's Easter Family Fun Day to be rescheduled from last the Easter weekend

    • 28th Apr 2019 4:52 PM
    Tiaro honours the fallen in touching service

    premium_icon Tiaro honours the fallen in touching service

    News In the crowd was Jim Sibley, wearing his father Lee Sibley's uniform

    • 28th Apr 2019 4:36 PM
    BREAKING: Toddler resuscitated after near-drowning in Bay

    premium_icon BREAKING: Toddler resuscitated after near-drowning in Bay

    Breaking A toddler was pulled unresponsive from a pool in Scarness.

    NQ: New push to divide state

    premium_icon NQ: New push to divide state

    Politics Boot Brisbane forum to be held in May.