Further $13 million to give Fraser Coast jobs boost

THE Fraser Coast jobs market is set to receive a significant boost, with the State Government allocating an extra $13.24 million over the next two years for the council to spend on local projects.



The funding was allocated as part of the Works for Queensland Program, with Acting Premier and Minister for Infrastructure Jackie Trad saying the new funding injection came after the first round was embraced by councils across the state.



"I am incredibly excited to announce another $13.24 million for the Fraser Coast, bringing our total Works for Queensland investment here to more than $25 million," Ms Trad said.



"Across regional Queensland councils are telling us that this program is creating jobs, building great community infrastructure and that they want to see more invested.



"We have listened and we are delivering."



Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said the funding was about jumpstarting job-creating projects and getting people working as soon as possible.



"The Fraser Coast is already benefiting from this program with projects like the CBD upgrade and extension of the Maryborough to Hervey Bay Rail Trail delivering jobs," Mr Saunders said.



"We know that these projects are having an enormously positive impact on our community, supporting almost 162 jobs and I'm excited to see this continue.



"I am absolutely focused on creating local jobs and the extension of this program shows my commitment to this region."



Fraser Coast Regional Council received first round Works for Queensland funding allocations for a total of 29 projects.

