Fury over State Government's toddler basher decision

HE LEFT a two-year-old girl with a broken back and pelvis but was given a six-year sentence and the chance to immediately apply for his freedom.



Now, despite this being his second violent offence against a toddler and 15,000 signatures calling on the State Government to appeal the decision, the Chronicle can reveal the sentence will remain unchallenged.



This was last night slammed by the State Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington who described feeling "sick to my very core".



"James used sickening force against this little girl and I am devastated that the Palaszczuk Labor Government didn't even try to appeal this case," she said.



"This isn't justice for this little girl, this grub should not be on the streets end of story."



LNP Shadow Attorney General David Janetzki said the 29-year-old's sentence was "totally inadequate".



"This man had a previous conviction for bashing a three-year-old and is clearly a grave threat to children," he said.



The injured toddler's former carer was among those calling for a tougher sentence. In an interview with the Chronicle earlier this year she described the case as being "worse than Mason Lee".



Jesse Lee James, 29, pleaded guilty in Maryborough District Court to grievous bodily harm.



The sentencing judge took into account the two years he'd already spent behind bars and granted immediate parole eligibility.



The court heard it was the second time he had been convicted of assaulting a small child.



A spokesman for the Queensland Attorney General said the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions had advised an appeal of the six-year sentence "had no real prospects of success and that advice had been accepted.



"It's important to note that although the prisoner may be eligible for parole - that is no guarantee he will get it," the spokesman said



"The Independent Parole Board will make that decision."





