Fusion take home crown after 45-15 toppling of Brumbies

CHAMPIONS ON THE COURT: Fusion took home the shield in the Maryborough Netball Senior Division on Wednesday night, after toppling the Brumbies Bravos 45-15. Cody Fox

NETBALL: TWO grand final titles in a row has Fusion coach Amy Sands delighted at her girls' ongoing growth through the seasons.

The Senior Division team marched home with the title after dominating the Brumbies Bravos 45-15, with the Bravos fielding six players on 10 through the match.

Wednesday night was a mammoth effort for both teams, marking the second year the Fusion have claimed the shield.

For the Brumbies, it marks another year the side has featured in a finals match-up.

And this year, all four Junior Divisions also featured a Brumbies side.

While admitting the team copped a flogging, Brumbies president Ramona Waters said the team played tremendously well in the circumstances.

"I'm wonderfully proud of the Brumbies, to have them in that continued representation in the competition,” Waters said.

"We're just looking forward to the next season and at the end of the night we still had so much fun.”

Coach Amy said their win was the culmination of all their training and an improvement on what she called a "slow start” to the season.

"Otherwise, it's been perfect, to have only lost one game,” she said.

"The girls worked so hard for all this, and they deserve that win.”

Sands said the team's strategy involved trying to man up other players without contact and getting one-on-ones marked up.

"Often you end up standing off, so we really focussed on coming closer to give us that edge,” Sands said.

"To have a huge score in this game is really good for us.”