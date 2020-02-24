Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fraser Coast Regional Schools Futsal Titles – 16-19 final – Maryborough High goalie Holly Clark. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Fraser Coast Regional Schools Futsal Titles – 16-19 final – Maryborough High goalie Holly Clark. Photo: Alistair Brightman
News

Futsal face off

Stuart Fast
24th Feb 2020 5:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Fraser Coast Regional School’s Futsal Titles are on this week, with the girls’ competition held on Monday and the boys’ competition to be held later in the week.

The finals for the 16–19 girls’ competition saw Maryborough State High School lose 5–2 to Gympie State High School in a hard-fought game.

MBSHS team member Caitlyn Hanrahan said her team put up a fight and the end score “is what it is.”

Gympie took an early lead, scoring the first goal, but Maryborough’s strong defence by keeper Holly Clark allowed them to even the scores to 2–2 at halftime.

The second half saw Maryborough’s defence waver as Gympie gained the upper hand for the remainder of the game.

Gympie steadily raised the score to 5–2 at full-time.

Ms Hanrahan commended Gympie on their strong performance and said overall the competition was “really fun”.

She said it was great to see many more girls involved in futsal, commending the younger Maryborough team, and she hoped to see the girls’ competition continue well into the future.

Regional Schools Futsal Titles will continue throughout the week, with the 13–14 boys’ competition on today and the 16–19 boys’ competition to be held on Thursday.

gympie state high school maryborough state high school
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NZ company lands Bay airport upgrade tender

        premium_icon NZ company lands Bay airport upgrade tender

        News An overseas company will complete the major upgrade works scheduled for Hervey Bay’s airport.

        Dan and Steph’s signature recipes to hit supermarket shelves

        premium_icon Dan and Steph’s signature recipes to hit supermarket shelves

        Food & Entertainment ‘We really thought about what people like to eat.’

        M'boro RSL presidency decided

        premium_icon M'boro RSL presidency decided

        Breaking The Maryborough RSL has a new sub-branch president

        Designing change for those who need it most

        premium_icon Designing change for those who need it most

        News Caroline Minnegal’s unique design will take pride of place at an iconic Fraser...