Futsal face off

Fraser Coast Regional School’s Futsal Titles are on this week, with the girls’ competition held on Monday and the boys’ competition to be held later in the week.

The finals for the 16–19 girls’ competition saw Maryborough State High School lose 5–2 to Gympie State High School in a hard-fought game.

MBSHS team member Caitlyn Hanrahan said her team put up a fight and the end score “is what it is.”

Gympie took an early lead, scoring the first goal, but Maryborough’s strong defence by keeper Holly Clark allowed them to even the scores to 2–2 at halftime.

The second half saw Maryborough’s defence waver as Gympie gained the upper hand for the remainder of the game.

Gympie steadily raised the score to 5–2 at full-time.

Ms Hanrahan commended Gympie on their strong performance and said overall the competition was “really fun”.

She said it was great to see many more girls involved in futsal, commending the younger Maryborough team, and she hoped to see the girls’ competition continue well into the future.

Regional Schools Futsal Titles will continue throughout the week, with the 13–14 boys’ competition on today and the 16–19 boys’ competition to be held on Thursday.