Fraser Coast Regional Schools futsal titles - U/19 semi-final USHS v MSHS. Thomas Van Baars (Urangan) protects the ball from his opponent. .Photo: Alistair Brightman
Soccer

Futsal kicking goals

BRENDAN BOWERS
29th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
FUTSAL: As their sport’s popularity booms, young Fraser Coast athletes are preparing to take on the best in the nation.

Thirty-nine teams from around the Fraser Coast and Gympie competed in competitions in the 13 to 19 age divisions of the annual Fraser Coast Regional School futsal tournament, held over three days this week at the Hervey Bay PCYC.

Queensland Country development officer Peter Souvlis was pleased with the turnout.

“The interest in futsal continues to grow with more schools becoming involved each year,” he said.

Souvlis praised the players on their good sportsmanship and improved skill level throughout the tournament.

“There were some great games played over the week,” he said.

Winners and finalists from each division of the tournament gained entry into the Champion of Champions tournament to be held in Brisbane next month.

Winners will then proceed to the national schools championships to be held in Brisbane during the September school holidays.

Souvlis encourages people wishing to become involved in futsal to give it a go as there is always room for new players and teams.

“It is not just school competitions that we run, we run club competitions as well,” he said.

“We have a regional club competition running over the Easter weekend in Brisbane and I encourage people to give a team together and have a go.”

If you want to find out more about futsal and the opportunities available, phone Peter Souvlis on 0458 003 145.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

