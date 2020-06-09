Local Futsal officials rise to the coronavirus challenge

Futsal ‘Iso Cup’ set to be held in Maryborough. Picture: Alistair Brightman

Futsal ‘Iso Cup’ set to be held in Maryborough. Picture: Alistair Brightman

FUTSAL: A new futsal competition is about to rise from the ashes of the coronavirus shutdown and it's attracting interest from as far afield as Brisbane.

Fraser Coast Futsal is calling on players to compete in the newly announced ISO Cup social competition.

It's designed to herald the return of futsal to the region.

Co-ordinator Peter Souvlis is seeking players to form social teams to play in the event.

"We are about to start training at the Maryborough Showgrounds and are ready to get people back playing in competitions," Souvlis said.

He is still sourcing a venue for the event but has announced the competition will be held in Maryborough.

"We have already received nominations from teams in Brisbane and I encourage local players to get in early," he said.

The competition will be an all day event, with youth and open men's tournaments scheduled.

"If we receive interest we will consider adding mixed and women's competitions," he said.

Souvlis believes it will be a great way to kick start the futsal season and help players with getting their touch on the ball back.

"It can help outdoor football players get their timing back while working on their fitness for their competitions," he said.

Fraser Coast Futsal is already planning other competitions to encourage players to return to the sport.