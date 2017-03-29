Future brand managers in charge of school's social media

SOCIAL media influencers of tomorrow are honing their brand-management skills at a Hervey Bay school.

Fraser Coast Anglican College has organised a social media committee to handle the school's Instagram account.

They're called The Hashtags and the group is made-up of nine students from Years 7-11.

Jackson Hay is looking at a potential career as a reporter and is excited about the skills he is learning as part of the group.

THE HASHTAGS: Jackson Hay, front, with Danika Rogers, Emily Caleta and Angus Lowry on the screen. Annie Perets

"We post a mixture of school events, quotes, arty shots and what's happening around," he said.

"It shows that it's not just the teachers that manage everything but students also have a say."

The Hashtags meet fortnightly to discuss posts and upcoming school events that should be covered.

The members have different roles. For example, some are in charge of photography and some of captions.

Emily Caleta aspires to become a travel blogger and sees the school's Instagram account as the perfect way to cherish memories.

"In 20 years time, we'll be able to look back and see what we did," she said.

"It's a lot of fun."

Angus Lowry, Danika Rogers, Jackson Hay and Emily Caleta are part of The Hashtags at Fraser Coast Anglican College. The group handles the school's Instagram page. Annie Perets

To compile the photos and posts, the students use a mixture of iphones and an iPad.

They were given funding from the school from which the iPad was purchased.

School principal Lisa Harper said the account was fully in the hands of the students and so far, she was very impressed.

"This is a huge responsibility and shows just how capable they are," she said.

"And most of all, they have been consistent."

The Hashtags are sticking to managing the school's Instagram for now but will look into moving to other venues in the future like Twitter and YouTube.

And no, this doesn't mean they get to use social media in class. Students post in designated time. Follow their Instagram account @frasercoastanglicancollege.